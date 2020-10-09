Global Linerless Labels Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2027

The ever-evolving features in packaging of products and labels not only reflects the brand of the manufacturer but also differentiate their product packaging, offering consumers with the right information about the product. Additionally, labels not only comprises anti-counterfeiting properties but also tracing and tracking technologies in order to help manufacturers keep their track of internal processing and packaging , incoming ingredients and outgoing shipments to traders. Linerless labels are free of waste, hassle and liner and are available with a variety of adhesives to fit the exact application as per the requirement. In recent market scenario, prevention of waste, energy efficiency and preservation of natural resources are the major factors in growing importance for the label industry.

Linerless Labels Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for consumer goods and rising flexible packaging industry offers a million dollar opportunity for the global linerless labels market to grow in the near future. Futhermore, the impressive growth of food and beverage packaging products coupled with increasing demand in logistics and consumer durables has led the manufacturers to increase the demand of global linerless labels market. Various environmental issues in terms of printing on labels and increasing raw materials cost are some factors that hinder the growth of the global linerless labels market. Lack of awareness about types of labelling technologies are a key limitation in the linerless labels market.

Linerless Labels Market: Segmentation

On the basis of composition, the global linerless labels market can be segmented into,

Composition Facestock Adhesives Others



On the basis of printing ink, the global linerless labels market can be segmented into,

Water-based ink

Solvent-based ink

Holt melt-based ink

UV curable ink

On the basis of printing technology, the global linerless labels market can be segmented into,

Digital printing

Flexographic printing

Gravure printing

Lithography printing

Screen printing

Letterpress printing

On the basis of application, the global linerless labels market can be segmented into,

Food & beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care

Consumer products

Retail

Others (apparels & textiles, industrial lubricant & paints, gifts)

Linerless Labels Market: Region-wise outlook

In terms of geography, the global linerless labels market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific and Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to attain the largest market share in the global linerless labels market owing to increasing population and consistent economic growth. Europe and North-America are other key markets expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Unlike Asia Pacific, where companies have the opportunity to expand and gain market footprint; these companies are trying to strategically maintain their market share in developed region. This is mainly attributed to increased market consolidation along with presence of large number of players trying to tap the market in North America and Europe. Next, MEA and Latin America are expected to witness substantial growth in order to gain upward traction by the end of forecast period.

Linerless Labels Market: Key-Players

Companies are focused in making business strategies such as mergers, acquisitions and expansions in order to seek to be at the forefront of innovation and mark a global footprint in the global market by investing in technology. Some of the key market players engaged in the global linerless labels market are 3M Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexible Group GMBH, and RR Donnelley & Sons Company, Innovia films, Reflex Labels limited, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The Report covers exhaust Analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends /Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Regional Analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

