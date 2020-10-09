Soft Loop Bag Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2027)

Soft Loop Bag Market: An Overview

Soft loop bags are multi-purpose plastic bags, used as ready-to-carry bags for various consumer goods. These bags have a high strength to weight ratio, this makes them suitable for a wide range of kinds of products. Commonly used soft loop bags are made of low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Soft loop bags find large scale application in retail packaging as they provide increased stability to fragile goods and provides an upscale appeal to the package.

Manufacturers provide soft loop bags with and without gussets. Soft loop bags with gussets are expandable and this facilitates their use for short-distance travel. Storage in these bags restricts movement thereby reducing the possibility of breakage. Thus, side loop bags with gussets are estimated to account for majority of the share in global soft loop bag market and are likely to have a positive outlook in the years to come.

Soft Loop Bag Market: Dynamics

The handles of a soft loop bag are reinforced to the inside of the bag, this makes them easy to carry and provides high strength. Furthermore, the wide gussets allow the bag to stand on its own, reducing the instances of spilling. These attributes of soft loop bags make them a viable storage option for several merchandise.

Moreover, soft loop bags can be printed with logos and other brand promotion information. Thus, the brand-owners treat these bags as walking billboards, a cost-effective means of promotion and brand awareness. The aforementioned factors are likely to fuel the demand for soft loop bags in the next decade.

However, the aversion from plastic might hamper the market growth, and brand-owners might shift to more sustainable alternatives for storage.

Soft Loop Bag Market: Segmentation

Globally, the soft loop bag market is segmented by product, material, and end-use.

By product, the global soft loop bag market has been segmented as follows

Without Gussets

Side Gussets

Bottom Gussets

By material, the global soft loop bag market has been segmented as follows

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

By end-use, the global soft loop bag market has been segmented as follows

Books

Electronics

Cosmetics

Apparels & Garments

Foodservice

Others

Soft Loop Bag Market: Regional Outlook

With a high amount of harmful plastic litter surfacing on the ocean, the regulatory bodies of operating across the globe are imposing stringent regulations against the usage of plastic bags, including soft loop bags. Brand-owners are charging a nominal fee for providing soft loop bags. This has resulted in a significant reduction in the consumption of soft loop bags in both developed and developing economies.

Several countries in the Middle East region such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Turkey have laid regulations against the use of polyethylene bags. These nations are also levying taxes on the usage of polyethylene bags such as soft loop bags. In the Asia Pacific, India is planning to impose a ban on the use of single-use plastics, this will reduce the regional demand for soft loop bags in the coming years.

Soft Loop Bag Market: Key Players & Market Structure Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global soft loop bags market are International Plastics Inc., American Plastic Mfg., Inc., Dongguan Bozhan Plastic Bags Products Co., Ltd., Novolex Holdings, LLC, Neptune Technology Sdn Bhd, Command Packaging, Polybag.com.hk Ltd., Esen Polythene Co Pte. Ltd., Lin Ying Plastic Products, Bft Packaging, EnduraPack and more.

The analysis of the global soft loop bag market has revealed that the market is fairly fragmented with several regional bag manufacturers and printing companies operating at the regional level. Thus, the bargaining power of suppliers is estimated to remain low in the global soft loop bag market. Furthermore, the intensity of competition is likely to be high in the soft loop bag market, particularly at the regional level, attributing to the presence of several players that are offering soft loop bags at competitive prices.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional Analysis Includes-

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

