Round Bottom Bag Sealer Machine Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2027

Round Bottom Bag Sealer Machine Market: Overview

Round bottom bag sealer machines is anticipated to create positive incremental opportunity during the forecast period due to increasing application in various end use industries. As round bottom bag sealer machine offers easy installation with minimal maintenance it is preferred over other sealing machines in the market. Food industry is estimated to dominate the global round bottom sealer machine market in terms of both value and volume. Consumer expenditure on food is estimated to be over 7% of global GDP or US$ 6.6 trillion in 2017. Also, the consumer expenditure in the developing region will increase from current 53% of the global expenditure to more than 60% in 2030 due to increase in disposable incomes of the middle class households. Therefore boosting the growth of round bottom bag sealer machines in developing region during the forecast period.

Round Bottom Bag Sealer Machine Market: Dynamics

Manufacturing sector has witnessed decent growth in the recent years, particularly in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America such as Brazil, China, India, and ASEAN. Government in these countries is widely supporting local manufacturing through various incentives and regulations. Moreover, it is noticed that growth in manufacturing sector will further propel the demand for packaging machineries in these countries. However, the trend is not limited to only developing countries, the consumption of packaging machineries is also increasing at a good pace in the developed countries such as Italy. Thereby accelerating the round bottom bag sealer machine market across the globe. For instance,

Indian government launched a new “Make-in-India” campaign to support new entrepreneurs in the country through offering tax incentives and aid in capital investment. Such campaigns in these countries witnessed positive response in terms of output generated from the manufacturing sector.

Major manufacturers in the round bottom bag sealer machine market are focusing to launch products that helps companies to reduce labor costs and achieve higher production outputs in minimum time. Adoption of such packaging solutions in the round bottom bag sealer machine market eliminates the need to constantly find and train a new workforce which allows employers to allocate more value adding tasks to available workforce, which in turn can reduce labor turnover through improved workplace conditions, this is one of the key development in the global round bottom bag sealer machine market during the forecast period.

Round Bottom Bag Sealer Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of operating capacity, global round bottom bag sealer machine can be segmented as:

Less than 50 bags/min

50 to 100 bags/ min

100 to 200 bags/min

Above 200 bags/ min

On the basis of material used, global round bottom bag sealer machine can be segmented as:

Polypropylene (PP)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyethylene (PE) LDPE HDPE

Others

On the basis of end use, global round bottom bag sealer machine can be segmented as:

Food

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Durable Goods

Others (Shipping & Mailing, Automotive, etc.)

Round Bottom Bag Sealer Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Round bottom bag sealer machine manufacturers located in Germany, Italy, and the U.S. could focus on exporting their machinery to emerging countries such as India and China to leverage demand generated through ever-increasing consumption and mandates for local manufacturing. However, it is observed that the demand in Chinese region is largely fulfilled by domestic manufacturers due to their low-cost offerings and services.

Round Bottom Bag Sealer Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players in the round bottom bag sealer machine are as follows-

Eewa Engineering Pvt Ltd.

Kopack Enterprises

Ocean International

XL Plastics

Mahindra Plastic Industries

Kartikay’s International

Round Bottom Bag Sealer Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

Multinational companies in the round bottom bag sealer machines are therefore targeting the region by various expansion activities such as mergers with prominent regional players or acquiring small players. Market expansion strategy will create a significant role in acquiring new customers in the global round bottom bag sealer machine market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

