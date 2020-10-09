Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2030

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market: Overview

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) is a chemical compound used in various industries for the unique physical properties it displays. It is great resistant and unaffected by acidic or alkaline environments, making it ideal for usage in thermoplastic polymers and filters in extreme conditions. The automotive and chemical industries make the most of this compound. As overall industrial demand grows so will the market for polyphenylene sulfide over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, as per TMR.

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market: Competitive Landscape

Few manufacturers are involved in the production of polyphenylene sulfide. This makes the market scenario concentrated. A few of these players are:

Toray Industries

SK Chemicals

Solvay

Kureha Corporation

DIC

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

These manufactures recognize the versatility of PPS and are committed to providing high quality materials for a rapidly growing industrial sector.

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Industrial output has increased manifold over the last few decades owing to increased demand for various end products. Given the usability of PPS in various such industries, this upward trend would contribute to growth in polyphenylene sulfide market.

Growth in chemical and automotive industries is anticipated over the period of forecast for the report. This is set to drive global polyphenylene sulfide market growth, creating a host of new opportunities.

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market: Regional Analysis

Japan is the largest producer of PPS resins worldwide with the presence of manufacturing sites of major industry players in the country. This is due to local demand for homegrown industries as well as regional demand from the Asia Pacific region (APAC).

Besides Japan, the United States of America has the majority of the PPS resins manufacturing plants globally. A growing number of large scale industries that are adapting innovations in industrial output create demand for specialist materials like PPS.