Polypropylene Oxide Market Analysis, Trends, Forecast, 2020-2030

Polypropylene Oxide: Introduction

Polypropylene oxide is the polymer of propylene oxide. Chemically, polypropylene oxide is a polyether. The polymer is at liquid state at room temperature. Its solubility in water decreases rapidly with increasing molar mass.

Key Drivers of Global Polypropylene Oxide Market

The global polypropylene oxide market is expected to expand significantly due to increase in demand for polypropylene oxide in various applications such as surfactants, dispersants, and wetting agents

Global demand for polypropylene oxide is anticipated to rise at a steady pace during the forecast period due to rise in usage of polypropylene oxide in the production of polyester resins

Growth in demand for personal care products and expansion of the cosmetics industry are estimated to act as major factors driving the global polypropylene oxide market during the forecast period.

Increase in usage of polypropylene oxide to produce polyurethanes is projected to boost the polypropylene oxide market in the near future, owing to rise in demand for polyurethane in various applications including packaging, automotive, footwear, furniture, and construction

Personal Care & Cosmetics Application Segment Expected to Expand at Significant Pace

Based on application, the personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace owing to high demand for polypropylene oxide in the production of various cosmetics and skin care and hair care products

High consumption of polypropylene oxide in defoamers, surfactants, and wetting agents, which are used in detergents, is likely to further propel the market in the near future

Covid-19 Impact on Polypropylene Oxide Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sudden pause in manufacturing activities across the globe. This has adversely affected the demand for various products such as adhesives, paints, and cosmetics.

Contrary to the trend prevalent in the industry in general, certain segments of the market such as detergents are witnessing a surge in demand in the health care sector. Ease of restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent revival of economic activities in the consumer goods market space indicate the recovery of demand for polypropylene oxide.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Polypropylene Oxide Market

In terms of region, the global polypropylene oxide market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is one of the major consumers of polypropylene oxide across the globe. Demand for polypropylene oxide is estimated to rise significantly during the forecast period owing to the growth of the industrial sector and the cosmetics industry in the region.

Increase in demand for adhesives and paints in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging is also expected to propel the demand for polypropylene oxide during the forecast period

North America and Europe followed Asia Pacific in terms of demand for polypropylene oxide in 2019. Europe and North America possess stronger environmental incentives to use various alcohol-free products to manufacture personal care products. The use of polypropylene oxide in chemicals and cosmetics is expected to boost the polypropylene oxide market during the forecast period.

Demand for polypropylene oxide is likely to increase in the next few years due to substantial growth in the cosmetic industry and increase in demand for surfactants, wetting agents, and dispersants in various applications in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, South Korea, Japan, India, and China.

Key Players Operating in the Market

High initial capital investments are estimated to hamper the entry of new players in the polypropylene oxide market. The polypropylene oxide market is driven by mergers and acquisitions by key players.

