Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2020– 2030

Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA): Introduction

Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) belongs to the family of isopropanolamines or aliphatic amines of isopropyl alcohol. MIPA is a colorless, clear liquid that is completely miscible with water, benzene, and alcohol. MIPA is used as neutralizer and emulsifying agent in various applications due to its alkaline character.

Read report Overview-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/monoisopropanolamine-mipa-market.html

MIPA-based formulations exhibit better thermal and color stability, and improved oil solubility than conventional ethanolamines. MIPA serves as good solubilizer of oil and fat; offers heat and color stability; and entails lower formulation costs.

Demand for MIPA is expected to be high, as it helps achieve basicity, buffering, and alkalinity objectives in various applications such as fatty acid-based surfactants, sulfonic acid-based surfactants, and metalworking fluids

MIPA has been a widely used intermediate in organic synthesis of plastics, coating materials, rubber chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and pesticides.

Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79333

Key Drivers of Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market

Demand for MIPA is anticipated to be high in agricultural applications in the near future. For instance, it is a key intermediate used in the production of agrochemicals such as glyphosate, bentazone, atrazine, and other triazine herbicides.

Of late, pigments, and paints and coatings manufacturers have been widely using MIPA for its versatile attributes. These application areas are likely to significantly drive the MIPA market during the forecast period. For instance, MIPA is used as a dispersion agent in the production of pigments such as titanium dioxide. It is also employed as a specialty neutralizer in waterborne coatings. Furthermore, it is used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of polyurethanes.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=79333

Enactment of stringent environmental regulations associated with the production of MIPA is likely to hamper the market to some extent by 2030

Covid-19 Impact on Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market

The global chemicals industry is expected to be significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the near future. Supply chains have been disrupted. Order volumes for companies have also been adversely affected. Demand for MIPA is estimated to reach the pre-crisis level by 2022.

Read our Case study at :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/chemicals-and-materials-case-study

Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market: End-use Segments

Based on end-use industry, the global MIPA market can be divided into cosmetics & personal care, metalworking, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and others

In terms of volume, the cosmetics & personal care segment accounted for significant share of the global MIPA market in 2019. This trend is anticipated to continue curing the forecast period. MIPA is used in cosmetics & personal care formulations as emulsifier, stabilizer, chemical intermediate, and neutralizer that helps achieve basicity, buffering, and alkalinity.

Demand for MIPA is estimated to be high in the metalworking segment for corrosion protection and paint removal applications. Niche applications for MIPA include gas conditioning, where it serves as an agent to remove acidic gases and lubricants.

Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market

In terms of region, the global MIPA market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the global MIPA market during the forecast period. China’s leading position in terms of production and export of MIPA is anticipated to contribute to the high share of the region by 2030.

In terms of consumption, major MIPA producing regions – China, the U.S., and Western Europe – accounted for more than 70% share of the global market in 2019. Production of MIPA increased significantly in China during 2014 to 2017.

In July 2016, BASF SE opened a new plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, with annual capacity to produce 15,000 tons of isopropanolamines. Isopropanolamines are used in industrial lubricants to inhibit corrosion.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global MIPA Market

The global MIPA market was fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global MIPA market include: