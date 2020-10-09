Knitted Geotextiles Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2027

Knitted Geotextiles Market: Highlights

Geotextiles are permeable synthetic materials made of textile materials. They are usually made from polymers such as polyester and polypropylene. Geotextiles are further prepared in three different categories: woven fabrics, nonwoven fabrics, and knitted fabrics.

The knitting process consists of interconnecting loops of yarn on powered automated machines. These machines are equipped with rows of small, hooked needles to form yarn loops. The fabric is designed to take force in two directions (0° and 90°).

Knitted geotextiles are a subset of woven geotextiles. They are primarily used as filters on pipes. Multilayer geotextiles are formed by bonding several layers of fabrics, which can be layers of nonwovens or layers of wovens & nonwovens. Geotextiles thus formed can be high strength filter geotextiles or high loft (thick) protection geotextiles.

Key Drivers of Knitted Geotextiles Market

Increase in usage of geotextiles for road construction is expected to drive the knitted geotextiles market in the near future. From major motorways to haul roads, geotextiles have proven to be the optimum solution for ground stabilization issues, increasing pavement life, repair and rehabilitation of highways, cost control, and better lifespan of roads. Geotextile is one of the basic materials used in the construction of roads, highways, flyovers, bridges, and pavements for filtration and separation functions, as they help prevent migration and mingling of materials and allow free movement of water. Thus, geotextile is emerging as an alternative for concrete in the road industry.

Growth in consumption of bio-based geotextiles is also anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. Bio-based geotextiles are made from various bio-based materials such as agricultural products and waste streams. Maize-based PLA geotextiles, sheep wool erosion mats, and straw and coconut erosion mats are examples of bio-based geotextiles. Resource efficiency and reduction/elimination of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) are some of the key advantages of bio-based geotextiles. These materials are light in weight. Thus, they help lower application and transportation costs.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices to Restrain Knitted Geotextiles Market

Geotextiles are manufactured using synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene, and natural fibers such as jute, coir, and ramie. Any change in demand and supply of these raw materials can significantly impact the geotextiles industry. Materials of synthetic fibers are derived from crude oil. Thus, rise in prices of crude oil results in price hike of raw materials. This impacts the geotextiles industry. Fluctuation in prices of raw materials also affects the operating margins of manufacturers. This, in turn, makes it difficult for them to sustain in the global geotextiles market.

Knitted Geotextiles Market: Application Segment

Based on application, the global knitted geotextiles market can be divided into road construction, erosion prevention, drainage, and others

The road construction segment is projected to account for major share of the global knitted geotextiles market during the forecast period

Expanding at a healthy pace, the erosion prevention segment is estimated to create significant incremental opportunity during the forecast period.

Demand for knitted geotextiles in drainage and others segments is likely to remain moderate to high across different regions in the near future

Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Knitted Geotextiles Market

In terms of region, the global knitted geotextiles market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Consumption of knitted geotextiles is higher in Asia Pacific than that in other regions.

Asia Pacific and North America are highly active markets in terms of strategic initiatives, owing to the emerging and mature demand for geotextiles in these regions, respectively. Expansion of end-use industries and increase in numbers of domestic players in vertical market segments are some of the factors propelling the market in Asia Pacific and North America.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific holds significant share of the global knitted geotextiles market. It is followed by North America and Europe, respectively.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period

Key Manufacturers in Knitted Geotextiles Market

The global knitted geotextiles market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market include:

Zhejiang Tianxing Technical Textiles Co., Ltd

Atlantis Products Pvt. Ltd.

Cirtex Industries Ltd

Geobera

Carriff Corporation