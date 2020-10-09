Mobile Crane Market Analysis 2020: Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Revenue, Type, Application & Forecast To 2026

The global mobile crane market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.34 billion by 2026 owing to increasing investments in the construction and shipbuilding sectors. This is further attributable to the rapid urbanization and the rise in the number of import and export facilities. Mobile cranes are used for lifting heavy objects and move them for short distances and also used for constructing giant tower cranes. According to a recent report published by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Mobile Crane Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Truck Crane, All Terrain Crane, Rough Terrain Crane, Crawler Crane, and Others), By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Ship Building, Power & Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 14.35 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2026.

List of Key players operating in the market are as follows

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Manitowoc

Sarens n.v./s.a.

PALFINGER AG

Terex Corporation

SANY GROUP

XCMG Group

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Tadano Ltd.

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The report is based on a thorough analysis of the market and presents a 360-degree overview of the same. It emphasizes on prime factors boosting, retracting, challenging, and providing growth opportunities to the market. Additionally, the report presents interesting insights into the market and significant industry developments. Besides this, the report also offers details of the table of segmentation based on factors such as type, application, and regions, and names of leading segments and their promoting elements. Furthermore, the list of key players operating in the market are provided in the report and is available for sale on the company website.

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific Market Holding Dominance Owing to Presence of Numerous Players

Geographically, Asia Pacific is holding the most significant mobile crane market share owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technology on high-end applications. In 2018, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 6.27 billion. China is dominating the regional market owing to the presence of numerous manufacturers dealing with technologically advanced mobile cranes for utilization in various industries. On the other side, the increasing investments made in power and utility, shipbuilding, and construction sectors will help North America witness significant growth in the forecast period.

Major Table of Contents for Mobile Crane Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Mobile Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Mobile Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Mobile Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Mobile Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Middle East and Africa Mobile Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Mobile Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Global Market Share Analysis, 2018 Competition Matrix Company Profiles

