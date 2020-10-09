Covid-19 Impact on Colloidal Silica Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Global Colloidal Silica Market: Overview

Colloidal silica refers to those suspensions that are spherical, non-porous, and finely amorphous silica particles in a liquid phase. Siloxane bonds and silanol groups cover the surface of colloidal silica when it comes in contact with water. This product is widely utilized as a rheological additive in various personal care products so as to regulate flowability. This factor is estimated to support growth opportunities of the global colloidal silica market in the years to come. Mesoporous silica nanoparticles have recently been explored for its use as a nanocarrier for genes and drugs delivery.

In chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) applications, colloidal silica is estimated retain its popularity as an abrasive. Such popularity of the product in CMP applications is due to its properties like adjustable particle size distribution and good stability. Increased research and development activities toward the invention of colloidal products that come with adjustable physical and chemical characteristics is likely to augur well for the global colloidal silica market in the forthcoming years. In recent years, the automotive industry has witnessed a rise in its adoption. It is utilized in the making of tires with reduced resistance to rolling, which assists in improving mileage and vehicle handling. Furthermore, the rising popularity of green tires is estimated to amply growth opportunities of the global colloidal silica market over the assessment period.

Application, and region are the two important parameters based on which the global colloidal silica market has been classified. Such detailed analysis of the market comes with the sole purpose to provide stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global colloidal silica market.

Global Colloidal Silica Market: Notable Developments

One of the important market developments that give a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global colloidal silica market is mentioned as below:

In March 2019, Amsterdam-based prominent producer of colloidal silica, Nouryon, has expanded its production capacity for surface-modified colloidal silica at its site in Sweden. This expansion is estimated to place the company in a better position to meet the rising demand of the end users.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global colloidal silica market comprise the below-mentioned:

Cabot Corporation

Nouryon

W.R. Grace & Co.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Nissan Chemicals

Ecolab, Inc.

Global Colloidal Silica Market: Key Trends

The global colloidal silica market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increased Demand from Various End Use Sectors to Fuel Market Growth

Colloidal silica is widely utilized in the form of active chemical ingredient in the process of development of pharmaceutical tablets, such as animal pharmaceuticals and paracetamol. It betters the stability of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients or API that is sensitive to moisture. This factor is estimated to gather attention of various pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the product is widely utilized as a glidant, disintegrant, anti-caking agent, and an absorbent in the process of tablet making so as to allow hassle-free flow of powder during the process. Players in the global colloidal silica market are estimated to tap the untapped opportunity.

Colloidal silica also finds use in the form of a solvent in water-based coatings and paints. The product is ideal for use in various applications in wet and dry surroundings and ,thus, reduce the burden on the environment. The paints and coating industry is estimated to make a shift toward greener approach. Market players are, thus, making considerable investment in the paints and coatings industry so as to gain competitive advantage. This factor is estimated to foster growth of the global colloidal silica market in the years to come. Electronics and semi-conductor industry is another promising end use sector for colloidal silica.

Global Colloidal Silica Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global colloidal silica market, Asia Pacific is likely to present lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. The growth of the region is estimated to rising demand of colloidal silica from the semiconductor and electronics industry. Leading manufacturers are emphasizing on the development of product according to the requirements of end use applications.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

