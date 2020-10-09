FMI Provides Probiotic Strains Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Probiotic strains are the live micro-organisms, which confer the health benefits when administred in an appropriate concentration. Probiotic strains are the bacterium strains of Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Saccharomyces, Bacillus, etc. These probiotic strains are known to have various health benefits, and used in supplements, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and animal feed industry. Currently, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are the most popular probiotic strains in the global market. The probiotic strains are used for the general well-being and enhancing of the gastrointestinal micro-biota. Other health benefits of the probiotic strains include suppression of pathogens, a good source of Vitamin B2, B6, and B12, improve the lactose intolerance condition, and reduction in serum cholesterol. The probiotic strains are also studied for their anti-tumor effect.

Fermented Beverages Increasing Consumption is resulting in the Surge in the Demand for Probiotic Strains

Several countries in the European region consume fermented milk products traditionally, in a significantly high amount. The global probiotic strains market driven by the substantial high consumption of fermented milks by these European countries. Also, other food and beverage products including frozen yogurt, yogurt drinks, kefire, and bakery products use probiotic strains. The consumption of these products is high in the North American and European countries, compared to the rest of the world. However, due to the adoption of Western lifestyle, evolving eating habits, and increase in the affordability of these products, probiotic strains market is growing at a rapid pace in Latin America and Asia.

The global probiotic strains market is driven by the ever increasing popularity of the dietary supplements throughout the world. Probiotic food and beverage products are excellent in maintaining the general digestive health and support gastrointestinal micro-biota. Various functions of the human body are directly connected to the health of the intestinal tract and gut, which fuels the demand for healthy products. Probiotic strains market is propelled by the increasing demand for the dietary supplement.

In the global probiotic strains market, the research and development is creating a strong opportunity for the participants. The probiotic strains are being successfully used not only in dairy products but also in non-dairy products, frozen foods, baked goods, and hot drinks. These products are defined with the better-for-you purpose and are creating positive outlook in the global probiotic strains market.

Probiotic Strains Market Segmentation

The probiotic strains market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, and end use.

On the basis of type, the probiotic strains market can be segmented as:

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Other

On the basis of form, the probiotic strains market can be segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of end use, the probiotic strains market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverages Yogurt Drink and Fermented Milk Fruit Juice Bakery Meat Products

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Food

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplement

Probiotic Strains Market: Regional Analysis

At present, the global market of the probiotic strains is majorly occupied by the North Americans and European countries. The majority of the fermented beverages producing manufacturers are present in these regions, which leads to the large share. However, Asia and Middle East and Africa region will have significant share of the global probiotic strains market in the future. This is supported by the increasing population, awareness and health benefits of the products, expanding food and beverage industry, and increasing purchasing power of the consumers. Asia region is anticipated to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Probiotic Strains Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Probiotic Strains market are: