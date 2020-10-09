Global and Japan Robots Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A robot is a machine—especially one programmable by a computer— capable of carrying out a complex series of actions automatically. Robots can be guided by an external control device or the control may be embedded within. Robots may be constructed to take on human form but most robots are machines designed to perform a task with no regard to how they look.

The global market for robotics is expected to display double-digit growth in the upcoming years, thanks to the increasing automation across industries. Automation is increasingly becoming the buzzword across labor-intensive industries that are grappling with rising labor costs and lack of skilled workforce issues.

Segment by Type, the Robots market is segmented into

Mobile Robotics

Exoskeleton

Static Robotics

Segment by Application, the Robots market is segmented into

Logistics

Personal

Last Mile Mobility

Military

Agriculture

Construction/Mining

Medical

Entertainment

Research

The key regions covered in the Robots market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Northrop Grumman

Kuka

Irobot

Kongsberg Maritime

DJI

Intuitive Surgical

Parrot

Geckosystems Intl

Honda Motor

Adept Technology

Bluefin Robotics

ECA Group

Aethon

Delaval International

Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

