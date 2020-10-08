Alcoholic Beverages Market to Reach $1864.2 billion, Globally, by 2026 at 3.9% CAGR: Says Reports and Data | Top Players are Molson Coors Brewing Co, Bacardi , Suntory Holdings, Pernod Ricard SA, Beam Suntory

Global Alcoholic beverages market is accounted for $1324.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1864.2 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. High growth in emerging economies, high disposable income, rising spending to explore new entertainment options and the demand for alcoholic drinks are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages like energy drink and high cost of premium/super premium products are hindering the market growth.

United Spirits Ltd, SABMiller ltd., Heineken Holding NV, Constellation brands INC., Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Holdings Ltd, Pernod Ricard SA, Beam Suntory INC., Diageo Plc., The Wine Group LLC, United Breweries Limited, Halewood International Holdings PLC, Craft Brew Alliance Inc. And Asahi group holdings ltd

Alcoholic beverage is a drink having ethanol, generally recognized as alcohol. Alcoholic beverages are devoured across the world. The advantages of devouring alcohol in restricted amount are a decrease in threat of cardiovascular disease, avoidance of cold, whereas having red wine reduces the risk of heart diseases and burns fat. They are fermented from the sugars in grains, berries, fruits, and such other components as tubers, plant saps, milk, and honey. The demand for these alcoholic beverages has altered in the past few years, taking into account the on/off premises consumption trends.

Amongst product, Beer segment held significant market share due to increasing demand for craft beer. Beer is the most consumed alcoholic drink across the globe and contains around of alcohol. By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share being the global manufacturing hub of the world. India and China are anticipated to observe high demand for alcoholic beverages over the forecast period owing to considerable growth in the disposable income, increasing population, and inclination of young generation towards the western culture. Availability of local spirits such as baijiu in China is propelling the growth of alcoholic beverages in Asia Pacific region.

