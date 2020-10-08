Covid-19 Impact On Cross Roller Bearings Market: Analysis and In-Depth Study On Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2019-2026

The global cross roller bearings market is likely to gain impetus from the increasing number of automated machinery and rise in the standard of living of people. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Cross Roller Bearings Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Single Inner and Split Outer Ring, Split Inner and Single Outer Ring, Others), By Dimension (18 to 50mm, 50 to 150mm, 150 to 250 mm, 250 to 400 mm, 400 to 630 mm, 630 to 800 mm, >800 mm), By Industrial Vertical (Industrial Machinery, Medical Systems, Robotics, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the global market was valued at US$ 1,261.9 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,519.9 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period from 2019 – 2026.

Top Players

AEC

Luoyang Ouna Bearing Co. Ltd. (ONA)

NSK Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation (Koyo)

The Timken Company

ISB Bearing

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Hiwin Corporation

LYC Bearing Corporation

SKF

IKO International Inc. / Nippon Thompson Co. Ltd.

CPM S.p.A

Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co. Ltd. (CHG)

NTN Bearing Corporation

Franke GmbH

The report further states that manufacturers are focusing on producing customized bearings according to the requirement of the consumers. Large diameter cross roller bearings are used in agriculture, mining, and construction sectors. The demand for them is also increasing rapidly day by day. Apart from these factors, there has been a rise in the number of renewable energy industry, automated machinery, and new motion equipment across the globe. All these factors are expected to contribute to the global cross roller bearings market growth.

A Rapid Shift Towards Industrial Automation System to Boost the Robotics Segment

In terms of industry vertical, the market is grouped into industrial machinery, medical systems, robotics, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. In 2018, the industrial machinery had acquired the highest share of the global market. This occurred because of a rise in demand for heavy machinery and equipment in the end use industries. The U.S., for instance, mainly concentrates on medical and defense sectors. Hence, the manufacturers of medical and defense equipment are in persistent need for cross roller bearings in order to provide accurate and advanced operations. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for textile machinery as the textile industry in this region is prospering due to the ever increasing population.

Segmentation

By Type

Single inner and split outer ring

Split inner and single outer ring

Others

By Dimension

18 to 50 mm

50 to 150 mm

150 to 250 mm

250 to 400 mm

400 to 630 mm

630 to 800 mm

>800 mm

By Industry Vertical

Industrial Machinery Machine Tools Textile Machinery Food Processing Equipment Packaging Equipment

Medical Systems CT Scanners Medical Diagnostics Equipment Robotic Surgery Devices Oncology Treatment Machines

Robotics Cobots Industrial Robots

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Positioners

Lapping/Polishing Equipment

Wafer Transfer

Pick and Place

Others

By Region

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

