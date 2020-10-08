Sales of Water Flavor Market to Decelerate in 2029 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global Water Flavor Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Water Flavor Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Water Flavor Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industry. The Water Flavor Market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Water Flavor Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Water Flavor Market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the Market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Water Flavor Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Water Flavor Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Source

Fruits

Herbs & Spices

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sale

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Format

Water Flavor Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Water Flavor Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Water Flavor Market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Allen Flavors Inc.

Givaudan SA

Flavor Producers, LLC

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group

Innova Flavors

Sensient Technologies Corporation‎

Symrise AG

Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc.

Dohler SA

McCormick & Company, Inc.

