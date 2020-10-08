Global and China Ventilation Grill Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Ventilation Grill market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Ventilation Grill market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ventilation grilles are intended for building purposes to cover construction openings and ventilate flats, attics and basements. There are also single-purpose grilles such as ventilation grilles for doors.

Currently, some companies sell ventilation grills. The main market players are Trox, Systemair,

Imeksan Hvac company, Roccheggiani Spa, Dospel, Aldes, etc. The global production of ventilation grills increased from 3111.32 K Units in 2011 to 3514.62 K Units in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction.

Ventilation grills are classified by raw materials in this report. Metal ventilation grills are the most used in the world which occupies 43.89% in 2015.

Ventilation grills are widely used in many places including family, offices and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 26.64% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 35.07% is for offices in 2015.

The revenue of ventilation grills will still increase for next years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Ventilation Grill Market

China Ventilation Grill

The global Ventilation Grill market size is projected to reach US$ 189.9 million by 2026, from US$ 180 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Ventilation Grill Scope and Market Size

Ventilation Grill market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ventilation Grill market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ventilation Grill market is segmented into

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Segment by Application, the Ventilation Grill market is segmented into

Family

Office

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ventilation Grill market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ventilation Grill market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ventilation Grill Market Share Analysis

Ventilation Grill market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Ventilation Grill business, the date to enter into the Ventilation Grill market, Ventilation Grill product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Trox

Systemair

Imeksan Hvac Company

Roccheggiani Spa

Dospel

Aldes

Stivi

Rf-T

Kemtron

VENTS

GDL

TANGRA Ltd

FLÄKT WOODS

Waterloo

ALLVENT Ventilation Products

HACO

GAVO

