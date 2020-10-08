Global and Japan Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and Japan Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A machine that is used to harvest crop and grain.
Improvement in efficiency is one of the reasons why harvesting machines are purchased by farmers. Besides, demand from emerging economies and high level of government support in those parts are fueling the growth of the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery Market
The global Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery Scope and Market Size
Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market is segmented into
Below 200 HP
200-300 HP
300-400 HP
Above 400 HP
Segment by Application, the Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market is segmented into
Wheat Harvesting
Corn Harvesting
Rice Harvesting
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery Market Share Analysis
Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery business, the date to enter into the Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery market, Crop & Grain Harvesting Machinery product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
John Deere
CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland)
Kubota
Claas
AGCO
ISEKI
Sampo Rosenlew
SAME DEUTZ-FAHR
Yanmar
Pickett Equipment
Versatile
Rostselmash
Preet Agro
Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE)
LOVOL
Zoomlion
Xingguang Agricultural Machinery
Shandong Shifeng
Jiangsu Wode Group
Zhejiang Liulin Agricultural Machinery
Zhong ji Southern Machinery
YTO Group
Luoyang Zhongshou Machinery Equipment
Wuzheng Agricultural Equipment
