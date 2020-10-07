Global and China Light Engine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Light Engine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Light Engine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global light engine market. Porter’s five forces model for the light engine market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Based on application, the residential segment is foreseen to increase the revenue by the end of forecast period, due to rise in urbanization and increase in number of smart cities across the globe. Thus, increased adoption of LED lighting in residential segment is a propelling factor behind the high demands.

This report focuses on global and China Light Engine QYR Global and China market.

The global Light Engine market size is projected to reach US$ 38370 million by 2026, from US$ 27910 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Light Engine Scope and Market Size

Light Engine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Engine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Light Engine market is segmented into

Linear Type

Round Type

Others

Segment by Application, the Light Engine market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Light Engine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Light Engine market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Light Engine Market Share Analysis

Light Engine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Light Engine business, the date to enter into the Light Engine market, Light Engine product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

OSRAM Licht Group

Philips Lighting Holdings

Fulham

MaxLite

Tridonic

General Electric

Fusion Optix

Thomas Research Products

Cree

