Blockchain Market Intelligence and Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, Oracle, Ripple

The Analysis of the market for Blockchain Market until 2027 is an in-depth study of the industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Blockchain Market with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region.

Major industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, logistics & transportation, healthcare, automotive, media & entertainment, and government are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as Blockchain, artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. The rising adoption of Blockchain technology is driven by the successful uses cases and proof of concepts of Blockchain in various industries that resulted into increased transparency, enhanced operational efficiency, and reduced costs.

The nature of businesses is becoming very competitive in every industry across the world and to compete efficiently, enterprises nowadays relying on technology integration into various business functions to increase operational transparency and efficiency. Blockchain has several applications in the financial sector including payments, capital markets, trade services, investment & wealth management, and securities & commodities exchanges among many others and substantial cost savings is one of the main drivers for rising adoption of Blockchain in this sector.

The global Blockchain is anticipated to exhibit very high growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth include extensive adoption of Blockchain solutions in the BFSI sector; advantages such as higher transparency, higher operational efficiency and substantial cost savings; and increasing number of innovative start-ups worldwide will drive the market during the forecast period and have a high impact in the short term. However, factors such as concerns related to data privacy, confidentiality and security; unclear regulatory environment; and interoperability, scalability, and sustainability challenges are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

The report segments the global Blockchain market as follows:

Global Blockchain Market by Application

Payments

Exchanges

Smart Contracts

Documentation

Digital Identity

Governance, Risk & Compliance

Others

Global Blockchain Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Others

Few of the main competitors currently working are:

IBM Microsoft Accenture Amazon Web Services SAP Se Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Oracle Intel Ripple Bitfury Group

