Bottled Water Market to Witness Stunning Growth with CAGR of 8.41%

Bottled water is water made available for drinking through packaged plastic bottles or glass water bottles. Generally, these water contain vitamins and minerals and considered to be safe and healthy to drink. With growing water scarcity across the globe, there lies a huge opportunity for bottled water manufacturers in foretasted period. The challenges for the industry is to provide green packaging solution as worldwide bottling of water requires 2.7 million tons of plastic each year. Manufacturers are focusing on biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging solution. According to AMA, the Global Bottled Water market is expected to see growth rate of 8.41% and may see market size of USD325.0 Billion by 2024.

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Bottled Water Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is PepsiCo [United States], Coca Cola [United States], Suntory [Japan], Unicer [Portugal], Icelandic Glacial [Iceland], CG Roxane [United States], Vichy Catalan Corporation [Spain], Mountain Valley Spring Company [United States], Nestle [Switzerland], Sanpellegrino S.p.A [Italy], Poland Spring [Poland] and Eden Springs Ltd [Israel].

Market Drivers

Growing Awareness About Safe and Healthy Water Consumption

Easy Availability and Handling of Bottled Water

Inability of Governing Bodies to Provide Pure Water

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Vitamin and Mineral Rich Bottled Water

Focus Towards Green Packaging Through Re-sealable and Recyclable Packaging

Restraints

Costly as Compared to Tap Water

Non-biodegradable Nature of Water Bottles Causes Environmental Concern

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

To comprehend Bottled Water market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Bottled Water market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

