Global CBD Skin Care Market – Strong Cash Flow in Market is Driving Revenue Growth

Latest research document on ‘CBD Skin Care’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Kiehl’s LLC (United States), Cannuka LLC (United States), Elixinol Global Limited (Australia), Medical Marijuana Inc. (United States), Endoca LL (Netherland), Lord Jones (United States), Kapu Maku LLC (United States), Leef Organics (United States), FAB CBD (United States), IRIE CBD (United States) and Kazmira (United States)

What is CBD Skin Care Market?

Multi-functional attributes such as powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties of Cannabidiol (CBD) driving the demand for CBD skincare products. It is useful in the treatment of eczema, psoriasis, and acne. The market has high growth prospects owing to rising awareness about skin healing properties of CBD and growing preference for sustainable skincare products. Moreover, the growing online distribution channels for CBD skincare products expected to drive the product demand during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Oil, Serums, Moisturizers & Cream, Cleansers, Sunscreens, Others (Lip Balm, Mask Etc.)), Application (Dry Skin, Psoriasis, Eczema, Acne), Distribution Channel (Departmental Stores, E-Commerce, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, Others), Source (Hemp, Marijuana)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Acceptance of CBD Products

Growth Drivers:

Rising Awareness about Skin Healing Properties of CBD

Growing Preference for Sustainable Skin Care Products

Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding CBD Product Manufacturing

Opportunities

Rising Awareness about Anti-Inflammatory Properties of CBD

Growing Online Distribution Channel for CBD Skin Care Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Market players are focusing on partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches in order to increase their offerings in the CBD skincare market. In addition, companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product offerings.

