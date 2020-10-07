Mobility As A Service (MaaS)Market Demand, In-depth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2026
Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market.
The following players are covered in this report:
Uber
Didi
Lyft
Gett
Mytaxi(Hailo)
Ola Cabs
BlaBla Car
Careem
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
Addison Lee
Meru
Ingogo
Flywheel
Easy Taxi
Gocatch
Via
Yandex Taxi
Lecab
99Taxis
Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Breakdown Data by Type
Self-driving car service
Car Sharing
Bi-cycle Sharing
Ride-Hailing
Bus Sharing
Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Breakdown Data by Application
B2B
B2C
P2P
