Global and Japan Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Commercial refrigeration equipments help in increasing shelf life of the products. Increasing number of hotels and restaurants globally is directly influencing the growth of food service equipment (commercial refrigeration) market.

The global Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market size is projected to reach US$ 70170 million by 2026, from US$ 22920 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2021-2026.

Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is segmented into

Ice machines

Refrigerated vending machines

Beverage dispensers

Glass Door Merchandisers (GDMs)

Commercial fridges/freezers

Blast freezers

Ice cream machines

Ice cream cabinets

Walk ins

Segment by Application, the Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is segmented into

Hotels

Restaurants

Supermarkets

Convenince stores

Fast food joints

Educational institutes

Hospitals

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) Market Share Analysis

Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) business, the date to enter into the Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) market, Food Service Equipment (Commercial Refrigeration) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Ali Group

Meiko

Hobart

Manitowoc

Fujimak

Hoshizaki

Libbey

Duke Manufacturing

Dover Corporation

Electrolux Group

Tupperware

Vollrath

Middleby

Rational

