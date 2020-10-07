Glass Packaging Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future

The glass packaging market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as Rising demand for alcoholic beverages coupled with the rapid increase in the beer industry in Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific region. Moreover, ongoing product innovation and technological advancements to make glass bottles lighter, thereby reducing the energy required to produce and transport them, provides a significant opportunity for the key players operating in the glass packaging market over the forecast period. However, the growing demand for plastics is projected to hamper the overall growth of the glass packaging market.

Companies Profiled in this report include Amcor Limited, Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Bormioli Rocco SPA, Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Saint Gobain S.A., Vetropack Holding AG, Vidrala S.A., Vitro Packaging, LLC.

Glass is among the most preferred packaging materials and a safe choice for packaging food products. Glass containers are commonly made with a combination of various oxides or oxygen-based compounds. The combining of raw materials such as sand, soda ash, limestone, and cullet, creates glass containers that are highly durable, strong, impermeable, easily shaped, and inexpensive. The impermeable nature of glass packaging makes it a safe alternative for protective packaging. It acts as an excellent barrier against the external environment, and the glass containers do not affect the taste, odor, or composition of the products they contain.

The global glass packaging market is segmented on the basis of application into beverage, pharmaceutical, food packaging, personal care, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the glass packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the glass packaging market in these regions.

