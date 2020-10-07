Flower Extract Market Growing Technology, Trends and Business Opportunities by 2027

An upsurge in demand for natural ingredients extracted from a flower in the processed food industry drives the growth of the flower extract market. Besides this, the medical properties proffered by flower extract and its application in the food industry for adding colors to food products also drives the market growth. However, the high cost associated with flower extract restricts the growth of flower extracts market. The expansion of cosmetics industry and organic food industry in expected to foster the growth of flower extract market in the near future.

A collection of mixtures of essential crude oil extracted from different parts of flowers by using solvents such as ethanol or water is called a flower extract. Flow extracts possess properties that are extracted from herbaceous flowers. These properties are useful in various industries like pharmaceuticals due to their herbal and therapeutic properties, the cosmetics industry owing to its functional properties in skincare related products, and also is applied in food and beverage products.

The report analyzes factors affecting the flower extract market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the flower extract market in these regions.

Leading Players involved in this market are Givaudan, Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd., Katyani Exports, Native Extracts Pty. Ltd., Natural & Essential Oils Pvt Ltd., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., Sensient Technologies, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Vidya Herbs Private Limited, Wild Hibiscus Flower Co.

The global flower extract market is segmented on the basis of form, type and application. On the basis of form, the flower extract market is segmented into liquid, powder and others. As per type the flower extract market is bifurcated into decoctions, spices, flavors & fragrances, phytomedicines & herbal extracts and oils. The flower extract market as per application is broken into cosmetics, food and beverages industry, pharmaceuticals, chemical, dyes and others.

