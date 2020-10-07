Driven by the growing research and development efforts by global players, therapeutic agent for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) could soon be approved, claims Roots Analysis

With multi-billion funding initiatives publicly disclosed by various government agencies, and private investors, various leading pharma companies are developing novel drug candidates for the treatment of patients infected with COVID-19

New coronavirus (COVID-19) is a previously unidentified strain of coronavirus, that first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. The virus belongs to the same family as the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). On 30th January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency. In fact, the virus is estimated to have infected more than 45,000 individuals, around the globe (estimates till the second week of February 2020).

Key Market Insights

More than 30 drug developers presently claim to be developing drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 infections

The market landscape is fragmented, featuring a mix of companies of all sizes; however, large and very-sized companies represent 60% of the overall number of industry stakeholders. It is worth highlighting that more than 30% of the developers involved in the development of therapeutic agents are academic institutes.

Besides DNA and RNA vaccines, companies are focused on monoclonal antibodies, as well as small molecule inhibitors

Majority of the companies are evaluating biologic drug candidates, while some of the players are working on repurposing previous approved small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients infected with COVID-19.

Close to 25 clinical trials already registered enrolling over 2000 patients till date

More than 80% of the patients enrolled in the clinical trials are based in China. Some of the top clinical trial sponsors include (illustrative list) Huazhong University of Science and Technology, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, Beijing 302 Hospital, Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Capital Medical University, and Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

Over 40 diagnostic tests under development for timely detection of the infection

More than 50% of the diagnostic tests are being developed by the companies based in Asia Pacific, with over 85% of these based in China and South Korea. Of the disclosed diagnostic tests, close to 60% are based on RT-PCR.

Evaluation of historical grant data has revealed over 140 KOLs related to coronavirus

Since 1995, over 2000 NIH funded grants have been awarded for research related to coronavirus with cumulative grant amount totaling over USD 2 billion, provided through various funding mechanisms.

Key Questions Answered

Which are the leading drug candidates being developed against COVID-19 infections?

What are the key diagnostic platforms (available / under development) for detection of COVID-19 infections?

Who are the leading (industry and non-industry) players involved in the development of these products?

Where are the clinical trials for therapeutic agents against COVID-19 being carried out?

What is the trend in capital investments in COVID-19 related R&D?

What is the social media trend related to COVID-19 and who are the key opinion leaders on these platforms?

Which academic institutes have received grants for research on coronavirus and who are the key researchers in this space?

