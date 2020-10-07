In silico drug discovery services market is likely to be worth USD 124 million by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 15.6%, claims Roots Analysis

Owing to their cost and time saving potential, in silico tools are widely used in modern pharmacological research; several companies have developed novel tools, which are specifically designed to accelerate and augment the drug discovery process.

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “In Silico / Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Services Market: Focus on Large Molecules (Antibodies, Proteins, Peptides, Nucleic Acids, Gene Therapies and Vectors), 2020-2030 (Including Structure Based Drug Discovery, Fragment Based Drug Discovery, Ligand Based Drug Discovery, Target Based Drug Discovery, Interface Based Drug Discovery Approaches)” report to its list of offerings.

Presently, in silico tools / approaches are available for the identification, selection and optimization of pharmacological leads. in fact, the predictive power of such solutions has been demonstrated to enable researchers to bypass the traditional experimental screening of billions of molecules against hundreds of biological targets, thereby, allowing significant reductions in the investment of both time and resources.

Key Market Insights

Over 90 players currently claim to provide in silico drug discovery services for biologics

More than 70% of these companies are small and mid-sized firms. Further, close to 60% of the CROs engaged in this domain, claim to provide services to both pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes. It is worth mentioning that about 30% of players presently offer end-to-end drug discovery services

Over 150 software solutions are currently available for use in drug discovery

Around 90 companies are currently providing software tools, web applications and other technology platforms for drug discovery. Examples of popular softwares include (in alphabetical order) FORECASTER SUITE, MOPAC2016™, PKPlus™, REAL Space Navigator, SaaS Platform and VolSurf+.

Nearly 80% of in silico drug discovery service providers are based in the developed geographies

This can be attributed to the relatively high adoption of the in silico approach by players based in Europe and North America. On the other hand, there are companies that are using this approach for drug discovery operations, in emerging regions, such as India and China, as well.

Around 40% of the companies claim to specialize in antibodies, proteins and peptides

Within the antibodies segment, nearly 60% of in silico service offerings are focused on the discovery of monoclonal antibodies. This is followed by companies providing services for antibody fragments (43%), bispecific antibodies (34%) and polyclonal antibodies (26%).

Using in silico solutions / tools is estimated to save ~35% of the overall drug discovery cost

By 2030, we anticipate net, annual cost savings of over USD 23 billion to be brought about by the adoption of in silico tools in large molecule drug discovery processes. The computation approach also enables researchers to expedite the overall process, thereby, saving a significant amount of time, as well.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 75% of the market share by 2030

Within North America, US is anticipated to hold the 90% of the market share. It is worth mentioning that the market in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate (16.1%).

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading in silico service providers for discovery of different types of large molecule drugs?

What are the key challenges associated with the discovery of large molecule drugs?

What is the likely cost saving opportunity associated with the use of in silico tools?

What are the key computational approaches being used by in silico service providers for drug discovery operations?

What are the popular business strategies being used by in silico drug discovery service providers?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 124 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the in silico drug discovery market for large molecules has been analyzed across the following segments:

Key Drug Discovery Steps Target Identification Target Validation Hit Generation Hit-to-Lead Lead Optimization

Type of Large Molecule Antibodies Proteins Peptides Nucleic Acids Vectors

Company Size Small Mid-sized Large

Target therapeutic Area Autoimmune Disorders Blood Disorders Cardiovascular Disorders Gastrointestinal and Digestive Disorders Hormonal Disorders Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) / Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Infectious Diseases Metabolic Disorders Mental Disorders Musculoskeletal Disorders Neurological Disorders Oncological Disorders Respiratory Disorders Skin Disorders Urogenital Disorders Others

Type of Sponsor Industry Players Non-Industry Players

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom the in silico approaches significantly simplifies the drug discovery process, offering better screening accuracy, as well as enabling innovators to reduce wet-lab efforts. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

John L Kulp (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technical Officer, Conifer Point Pharmaceuticals)

Sven Benson (Founder, candidum)

Mark Whittaker (Senior Vice President, Evotec)

Edelmiro Moman (Scientific Consultant and Teacher, ProSciens)

The research covers brief profiles of several companies (including those listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, financial information (if available), in silico-based service(s) portfolio and an informed future outlook.

Abzena

BioDuro

BioNTech

ChemPartner

Creative Biostructure

GenScript

LakePharma

Sundia MediTech

Sygnature Discovery

Viva Biotech

