Artificial Tears Market Research Report 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2027

The global ‘artificial tears market‘ size is expected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of ocular diseases can be a vital factor amplifying the growth of the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Artificial Tears Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene Glycols (PEG) and Polypropylene Glycols (PPG), Cellulose, and Others), By Delivery (Eye Drops, and Ointments), By Application (Dry Eye Syndrome, Allergies & Infections, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 2.64 billion in 2019.

Frequently Ask Question :

How much is the artificial tears market worth?

Fortune Business Insights says that the global artificial tears market size was USD 2.64 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2027.

What was the value of the market in North America in 2019?

In 2019, the North America market value stood at USD 1.38 billion.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2020-2027)?

Growing at a CAGR of 5.9%, the market will exhibit steady growth in the forecast period (2020-2027).

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/artificial-tears-market-103486

The artificial tears market encompasses:

Wide-ranging analysis of the market

Valuable insights into the regions

Key market trends and drivers

Severe impact of COVID on the industry

High-end data about prominent players

Market Driver:

Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products to Bolster Growth

The constant efforts of eminent players to launch advanced and sophisticated products are expected to have a tremendous effect on the market. For instance, SYSTANE released a variety of products such as Systane® Complete, Systane® Ultra Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Balance Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Ultra Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops, Systane® Nighttime Ointment, Systane® Day & Night Lubricant Eye Drop and others. The increasing awareness among the patient population will contribute positively to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The rising cases of dry eye syndrome and conjunctivitis will spur the demand for artificial tears, which, in turn, will boost the market.

Ease on OTC Products to Offer Impetus to Market During COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected various industries across the globe. The implementation of lockdown by governments has to lead to the disruption of the supply chain. However, the facility for non-essential medical products will improve the prospects of the market during the pandemic. The ease on over the counter (OTC) products such as artificial tears can further aid the speedy expansion of the market. The demand for teardrops in online pharmacies will subsequently propel the growth of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artificial-tears-market-103486

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Polyethylene Glycols (PEG) and Polypropylene Glycols (PPG)

Cellulose

Others

By Delivery

Eye Drops

Ointments

By Application

Dry Eye Syndrome

Allergies & Infections

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America By Type By Delivery By Application By Distribution Channel By Country



Regional Analysis:

Presence of Eminent Players to Promote Business in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.38 billion in 2019. The growth in North America is attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure. The growing demand for sophisticated artificial tears will enable the growth of the market. The presence of key market players will influence growth in the region. The increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome and other ocular diseases such as eye allergies will create lucrative business opportunities for the market. As per the survey conducted by National Health and Wellness in 2013, it was estimated that up to 6.8% of the population in the U.S. was to be affected by dry eye syndrome. The large patient population is likely to accelerate revenue in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about ocular diseases. The increasing patient population and healthcare expenditure will foster the healthy growth of the market in the region. The Middle and East and Africa are predicted to account for a significant share in the global market due to the enriching economic conditions and improved healthcare systems.

Notable Development:

October 2019: Allergan released a new product line called Refresh Relieva lubricant eye. The launch of the novel product will help the company retain its position in the eye drop industry.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Artificial Tears Market:

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.) (Dublin, Ireland)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

Bausch & Lomb (Laval, Canada)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Akorn Inc. (Lake Forest, U.S.)

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC (Forth Worth, U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, U.S.)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Other Players

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artificial-tears-market-103486

Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease – By Key Countries

Prevalence of Conjunctivitis – By Key Countries

Pipeline Analysis

Key Industry Developments

New Product Launches

Regulatory Scenario – By Key Countries

Reimbursement Scenario – By Key Countries

R&D Advancements in Artificial Tears

Related Reports:

Medical Swabs Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.9% and Reach USD 4 Billion by 2027 Attributable to Current Prevalence of COVID-19 Pandemic about Fortune Business Insights™

Neonatal care equipment market : How will the Disruptions Created by Covid19 Affect the market?

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports:

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Share

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Trends

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Growth

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Analysis

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Business Opportunities

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Key Players

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Demand

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Competitive Landscape

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Segments

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Overview

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Industry

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Stastistic

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Devlopment Strategy

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Future Growth

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Research Methodology

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Drivers

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Manufacturers

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Revenue