Video On Demand Movies Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

Video on demand (VoD) is an interactive service that facilitates the users to view their favourite content (especially shows and movies) in real time as per their convenience. Internet enabled smart TVs, smartphones and tablets are increasingly becoming a popular platform for availing Video On Demand Movies globally.

Factors such as increasing penetration of high speed Internet infrastructure in the emerging economies and vertical integration by social media platforms to offer streaming video services are primarily driving growth of the global Video On Demand Movies market currently.

Report Synopsis

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global Video On Demand Movies market between 2016 and 2026. The report defines 2014 as the base year and provides data for the following 12 months. In terms of value, the Video On Demand Movies market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of Video On Demand Movies to identify factors driving the popularity of these services among users. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in the concerned regions, which are expected to influence the current nature and future status of the Video On Demand Movies market during the forecast period. A detailed analysis of the value chain further empowers clients to formulate strategies for every stage of their business.

With the success of Content on Demand (CoD) services offered by service providers such as Netflix, Amazon Video and Hulu, cable TV content providers are also introducing Video On Demand Movies for subscribers who wish to access their favourite content (show and movies) as per their convenience, in turn advancing the adoption of Video On Demand Movies further. Additionally, ease of access to high fidelity data networks and introduction of their own streaming video services by the leading social media players are among the major factors stimulating the market growth currently.

This report provides FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers and restraints influencing the global Video On Demand Movies market. The weighted average model is leveraged to identify the impact of the key growth drivers and restraints across various geographies, in order to help clients achieve a categorical view of the market.

On the basis of content type, the market is segmented into animation and others. A detailed analysis of every segment has been provided in terms of market size. The animation segment is further sub-segmented into content based on kids, movies and others. The report provides a detailed analysis of each segment in terms of its market value (US$ Mn) in the global as well as region based Video On Demand Movies market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of the World. In addition, a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS analysis of Video On Demand Movies market has also been presented.

Given the ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only forecasts the market on the basis of CAGR, but also analyses the impact of key parameters during each year of the forecast period. This helps client to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Also, a significant feature of this report is the analysis of all vital segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of revenue opportunity in the market.

Research Methodology

In order to evaluate the market size, revenue generated by the Video On Demand Movies providers and content creators has been taken into consideration. Number of existing subscribers watching on demand paid content across each region and their average yearly spending on packages offered – including different content offered by Video On Demand Movies providers, was taken into account for estimating market revenue across respective regions. Also, the number of users willing to pay for on-demand services has been taken into account to track the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, market estimates have been analysed keeping in mind different factors including technology, environment, economic, legal, and social. In order to provide correct market forecast statistics, the current market was sized, as it forms the basis of Video On Demand Movies market during the forecast period.

Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of data, namely secondary research, primary research, and data from paid databases. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research includes key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents, recent trade journals, technical writing, Internet sources, trade associations, agencies and statistical data from government websites. This collated data from primary and secondary data sources is then analysed by the in-house research panel using market research statistical tools.

Key Segments Covered

By Content Type Animation Kids Movies Others Others



Key Regions/Countries Covered