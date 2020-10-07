Global Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

This Future Market Insights report examines the “Global Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets” market for the forecast period 2015-2025. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights, pertaining to various segments of the global Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets market.

Hot melt adhesive are thermoplastic glues that are thermally melted on application and attain adhesion strength on cooling. Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets consist of one or more polymers as well as additives such as stabilizers, pigments and resins, which are carefully blended to exhibit different characteristics from base polymers. Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets are named after polymer bases. Various types of Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets are ethylene vinyl acetate, polyolefin, polyamide, polyurethane, polyester, etc. Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets are used in industries such as packaging, non-woven, automotive, product assembly, textiles, tapes and labels, woodworking, paper bonding, electronics and many more.

To understand and assess opportunities available in this market, the report is categorically divided into three sections i.e., by polymer base, application and by region. The report analyses the global hot melt adhesive market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilotons).

The report begins with an overview of the global hot melt adhesive market along with an overview of the parent market, appraising market performance in terms of revenue and volume, followed by FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included to equip the client with crystal clear decision making insights.

The subsequent section analyzes the Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets market as per polymer base, and presents a forecast for the period 2015-2025.

Polymer bases assessed in the report include:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefin

Polyamide

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Others

Applications assessed in the report include:

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare Products

Others

Regions assessed in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa

To calculate market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional and market split, by application, by polymer base and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated by the Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on the supply side, demand side and dynamics of the global Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets market. However, quantifying the market across the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets market by region, by polymer base and by application and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the global market.

To understand key segments in terms of growth and performance in the Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets market, Future Market insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the market is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and supply Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players operating in the global Hot Melt Adhesive Sheets market.

