Unexpected Growth Seen in Asia Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Global Forecast to 2027 with CAGR of 8.5% | BOYD Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc, Jamco Corporation, Liebherr Group, Meggit Plc

Heat exchangers are commonly used to cool hydraulics, inrush air, auxiliary power units, gearboxes, and many other components that make up an aircraft. Heat exchangers, liquid cooling chassis, and cold plates are used to provide thermal solutions for cooling aircraft fluids and electronics.

Asia-Pacific aircraft heat exchanger market in is expected to grow from US$ 236.8 Million in 2018 to US$ 478.6 Million by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 8.5% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific Aircraft Heat Exchanger market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals

China dominates the aircraft heat exchanger market in terms of installation, which is driving demand for the aircraft heat exchanger market. The civil aviation sector is booming rapidly, offering not only Chinese airlines but also international airlines new opportunities to establish new routes to, from and around China. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft is leading airlines to order more modern aircraft with enhanced devices and components integrated into the aircraft. As a result, aircraft heat exchanger manufacturers are benefiting from orders for new, high technology aircraft.

ASIA-PACIFIC AIRCRAFT HEAT EXCHANGER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

By Type

Flat Tube

Plate Fin

By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

By Application

Engine

Airframe

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Companies Profile

BOYD Corporation

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc

Jamco Corporation

Liebherr Group

Meggit Plc

Sunnito Precision Products Co, Ltd

Triumph Group

Woodward Inc.

