Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027 with CAGR of 16.2% | BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic

The most important device for someone with diabetes to have is a glucose meter, also called a glucometer. After a quick finger stick, you’ll know your blood sugar level at that particular point in time. Even if you use a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), you’ll still need to occasionally use a meter.

The Asia Pacific diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,880.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,011.5 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020-2027.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for diabetes care assays in the market.

Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Glucometers

Lancets

Testing Strips

Other Glucose Monitoring Devices



Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pumps

Other Insulin Delivery Devices

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

By Geography

Asia Pacific

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

Rest of Asia Pacific

Company Profiles

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

Braun Melsungen AG

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Dexcom, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.

