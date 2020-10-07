Municipal Spreaders Market Survey on Developing Application 2028

Municipal corporations often generate demand for variable performance municipal spreaders, especially sand and salt municipal spreaders, to efficiently prepare for forecasts of storms, heavy snowfall, and other weather conditions that are likely to lead to disruptions across cities.

The continual demand for leveling work after snowfall and other conditions will continue to boost sales of municipal spreaders over the coming years. An increasing number of applications related to snow melting and uniform salt dispersion is a strong factor pushing demand for municipal spreaders, thereby supporting the revenue growth of municipal spreaders market.

A majority of manufacturers of municipal spreaders and other snow and ice handling equipment are focusing on long-term contractual supply agreements with municipalities, as well as regional distribution leaders. Development of operator-friendly municipal spreaders that are equipped with variable speed controllers is currently trending the competitive landscape of municipal spreaders market.

Key Companies in Municipal Spreaders Market Focus on Product Innovation to Deliver Higher Performance and Greater operating Efficiency

Innovation in terms of technology and material is identified to be an important development strategy adopted by leading players in municipal spreaders market. Several municipal spreaders market players are concentrating in the usage of corrosion-free steel-based materials for low maintenance and inclusion of lightweight materials for high fuel efficiency.

Swenson, post launching an all-electric, ultra-quiet V-Box municipal spreaders lineup, has recently unveiled new combination municipal spreaders based on cutting-edge technologies and top-of-the-line American engineering. This 'Evolution' spreader is characterized by easy operability and maintenance, in addition to reduced material costs – all this without compromising on performance. With options of six spread patterns, Swenson's EVolution municipal spreaders are capable of functioning for six multiple lane combinations.

Bellingham-based Ace Torwel Inc. (Torwel Limited) introduced a line of V-Box municipal spreaders especially engineered for heavy-duty trucks. Torwel's truck spreaders that are designed to efficiency handle ice and snow, are available in two different capacities and best suited for stringent budget constraints of municipalities.

Chicago-based ECHO recently announced the addition of two new spreaders to their municipal spreaders fleet. The new models of municipal spreaders – RB-100S and RB-80 are specifically designed for turf applications, and has been engineered to cater to particular technological demands of dealers and end users. In addition to anti-corrosion steel frames and zero-maintenance gear casing, these municipal spreaders are characterized by the four pattern mechanism of spread control to suit different demands with variable precision. Ideal for spreading of fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, and herbicides, ECHO's broadcast municipal spreaders are projected to gain traction owing to the competitive price point.

RASCO, the European leader in providing a wide range of road infrastructure maintenance equipment, recently entered a strategic distriobution partnership with a recognized winter management equipment manufacturer based in the Nordics – Mählers. The combination of RASCO's high-performance, truck-mounted municipal spreaders complementing Mählers' portfolio, and the deal is intended to more efficiency serve winter management demands of Swedish and Norwegian municipal corporations.

Bolstering Adoption for Non-De-icing Applications Propelling Sales of Specialty Municipal Spreaders

Other than winter management applications, the demand for municipal spreaders has been on the rise for a few other prominent applications such as turf and landscaping – including spreading of fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, herbicides, and similar materials. Technological and material innovations in the municipal spreaders landscape are opening new doors of opportunities for municipal spreaders manufacturers and suppliers, and it is more likely that the sales of municipal spreaders will discover a high growth trajectory in coming years with the flourishing application base in agriculture, construction, landscaping, and turf and lawn layouts.

Global Municipal Spreaders Market Taxonomy

The global municipal spreaders market has been categorized on the basis of various attributes, viz. the type of spreader material, size, type of the mounting vehicle, the structure of spreader, and application.

By Type of Spreader Material

Solid Agent Spreader

Liquid Agent Spreader

Combination

By Size

Small

Medium

Large

By the Type of Mounting Vehicle

Tractor Spreaders

Trailer Spreaders

By Structure

Under-Tailgate Spreaders

V-Box Spreaders Augur Spreaders Belt Spreaders



By Application

De-icing

Others

