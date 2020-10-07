Proppant Market Size, Share, Trends, Manufacturers Analysis And Growth Forecast To 2026| Carbo Ceramics, Saint-Gobain, U.S. Silica Holdings

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Proppant market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Proppant market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Proppant market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The Proppant research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Proppant market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Proppant Market Research Report: Carbo Ceramics, Saint-Gobain, U.S. Silica Holdings, JSC Borovichi Refractories, Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant, Mineração Curimbaba, China Gengsheng Minerals, Covia, Superior Silica Sands, Hi-Crush Partners, Hexion, Covia, Preferred Sands, Fores, Badger Mining Corporation (BMC), Smart Sand, Mississippi Sand, Changqing Proppant, Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppant, Eagle Materials

Global Proppant Market by Type: Frac Sand Proppant, Resin-coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant

Global Proppant Market by Application: Coal Bed Methane, Shale Gas, Tight Gas, Other Applications, Shale Oil, LNG, Tight Oil

Each segment of the global Proppant market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Proppant market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Proppant market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Proppant Market Overview

1 Proppant Product Overview

1.2 Proppant Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Proppant Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Proppant Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Proppant Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Proppant Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Proppant Market Competition by Company

1 Global Proppant Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Proppant Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Proppant Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Proppant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Proppant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Proppant Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Proppant Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Proppant Company Profiles and Sales Data

1 China Shipping Container Lines

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Proppant Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 HANJIN

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Proppant Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 HANJIN Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 China Ocean Shipping

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Proppant Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China Ocean Shipping Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 HAPAG-LLOYD

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Proppant Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HAPAG-LLOYD Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mediterranean Shipping

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Proppant Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mediterranean Shipping Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 MAERSK

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Proppant Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 MAERSK Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Proppant Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Proppant Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Proppant Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Proppant Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Proppant Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Proppant Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Proppant Application/End Users

1 Proppant Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Proppant Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Proppant Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Proppant Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Proppant Market Forecast

1 Global Proppant Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Proppant Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Proppant Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Proppant Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Proppant Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Proppant Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Proppant Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Proppant Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Proppant Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Proppant Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Proppant Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Proppant Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Proppant Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Proppant Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Proppant Forecast in Agricultural

7 Proppant Upstream Raw Materials

1 Proppant Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Proppant Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

