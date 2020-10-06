AI Image Recognition Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 due to COVID-19 Impact – Artivatic Data Labs, Automation Anywhere, Fujitsu, IBM Corporation, iFlytek, Intel

Asia Pacific AI image recognition market will register a 2020-2026 CAGR of 30.6% with a total addressable market cap of $9.73 billion over the forecast years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Artivatic Data Labs Pvt. Ltd., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, iFlytek, Intel Corporation, LPixel, Inc., Megvii, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SenseTime, ViSenze Pte Ltd., YITU Technologies

Highlighted with 30 tables and 41 figures, this 97-page report “Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Image Recognition Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Function, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific AI image recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Based on Offering, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

Based on Function, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Biometrics Recognition

– Facial Recognition

– Hand and Fingerprint Scan

– Eyes Recognition

– Other Biometrics

Object Identification

Based on Industry Vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Automotive

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Security

– Retail

– Other Industry Verticals

Table Of Content

1 Introduction 5

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 17

3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Offering 35

4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Function 40

5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Industry Vertical 48

6 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 56

7 Competitive Landscape 72

