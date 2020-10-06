Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market 2027 Analysis, Growth, Trends, Key Players: Amazon Web Services, Avaamo,  Cape Analytics, IBM, Lemonade, Microsoft

The artificial intelligence in insurance is disrupting every step across the insurance value chain. AI technologies such as deep learning and machine learning, machine vision, natural language processing (NLP), and robotic automation have the capability to reimagine the entire insurance lifecycle from customer acquisition to claims processing. The adoption of artificial intelligence in insurance helps insurance companies to drive operational excellence, remain competitive in the market, and boost growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Avaamo, Cape Analytics, LLC, IBM, Lemonade, Inc., Microsoft, Osp Labs Pvt Ltd, Shift Technology, Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC, Wipro Limited

What is the Dynamics of Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market?

The rising necessity to provide personalized insurance services and the increasing need to automate the operational process are some of the significant factors driving the growth of artificial intelligence in insurance market. However, the lack of technical expertise related to complex AI algorithms is one of the major factors which may restrain the growth of artificial intelligence in insurance market. Nevertheless, advancements in machine learning and deep learning algorithms are anticipated to bring new opportunities for artificial intelligence in insurance market.

What is the SCOPE of Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market?

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the artificial intelligence in insurance market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of artificial intelligence in insurance market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, deployment, application, end users. The global artificial intelligence in insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial intelligence in insurance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the artificial intelligence in insurance market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global artificial intelligence in insurance market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, deployment, application, end users. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), machine vision, robotic automation. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-cloud, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as claims management, risk management and compliance, chatbots, others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented as life insurance, health insurance, title insurance, auto insurance, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Artificial Intelligence in Insurance Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global artificial intelligence in insurance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The artificial intelligence in insurance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

