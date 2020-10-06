Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market is Projected to Reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027 | Leading key players are IDx Technologies, MaxQ AI, Caption Health, Zebra Medical Vision, Siemens Healthineers

The artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to factors such rising adoption of AI in disease identification and diagnosis, and increasing investments in AI healthcare startups. However, the lack of skilled workforce and ambiguity in regulatory guidelines for medical software are the factor hindering the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: General Electric Company, Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Icometrix, IDx Technologies Inc, MaxQ AI Ltd., Caption Health, Inc., Zebra Medical VisionInc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is one of the most significant technological advancements in medicine so far. The involvement of multiple startups in the development of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions is the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. China, the US, and the UK are emerging as popular hubs for healthcare innovations. Additionally, the British government has announced the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Lab that would collaborate with the country’s universities and technology companies to conduct research on cancer, dementia, and heart diseases. The UK-based startups have received benefits from the government’s robust library of patient data, as British citizens share their anonymous healthcare data with the British National Health Service. As a result, the number of artificial intelligence startups in the healthcare sector has significantly grown in the past few years, and the trend is expected to be the same in the coming years.

Based on diagnostic tool, the global artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosismarket is segmented intomedical imaging tool, automated detection system, and others. The medical imaging toolsegment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the market for automated detection systemis expected to grow at the highest CAGR duringthe forecast period.

Based on application, the global artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosismarket is segmented into eye care, oncology, radiology, cardiovascular, and others. The oncologysegment held the larger share of the market in 2019,and the radiologysegment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on service, the global artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market is segmented into tele-consultation, tele monitoring, and others. The tele-consultationsegment held the largest share of the market in 2019,however,tele monitoringsegment it is further expected to report the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosismarket is segmented into hospital and clinic, diagnostic laboratory, and home care. The hospital and clinicsegment held the highest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institute of Health (NIH), and European Medical Association are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

