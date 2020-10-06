Global and United States Industrial Grippers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global and United States Industrial Grippers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Industrial Grippers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric or pneumatic power, the gripper grips and releases work pieces.
Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.
Global Industrial Grippers Scope and Market Size
Industrial Grippers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Grippers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Grippers market is segmented into
Electric Grippers
Pneumatic Grippers
Segment by Application, the Industrial Grippers market is segmented into
Automotive Manufacturing
Electonics/Electrical
Metal Products
Food/Beverage/Personal Care
Rubber/Plastics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Industrial Grippers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Industrial Grippers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Grippers Market Share Analysis
Industrial Grippers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Industrial Grippers business, the date to enter into the Industrial Grippers market, Industrial Grippers product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
SCHUNK
SMC
Destaco
IAI
Parker Hannifin
Festo
Yamaha Motor
SMAC
Gimatic
PHD
HIWIN
Camozzi
Zimmer
Sichuan Dongju
