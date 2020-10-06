How COVID-19 Impacting Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market ?

The global ‘Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market‘ is expected to gain momentum from their increasing demand from several healthcare institutions to control the spread of the corona virus infection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for instance, put forward a new guideline in March 2020 that enables the manufacturers of specific FDA-cleare dsign monitoring devices to broaden their utilization.

It would aid the healthcare providers in remotely monitoring patients. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pulse-oximeters, Temperature Monitors, &Blood Pressure Monitors), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Home Care Settings and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 4.63 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11.55 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Entry of Numerous Manufacturers to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, North Americagenerated revenue of USD 2.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the higher incidence of chronic disorders associated with sedentary lifestyle in this region. As per a study by the International Diabetes Federation, in the U.S., around 48 million people were suffering from diabetes in 2019. This factor would also propel the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to exhibit a considerable CAGR owing to the entry of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Apart from that, the increasing awareness programs regarding multiple benefits of Vital Signs Monitoring Deviceswould accelerate growth in this region.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of NCD to Spur Demand for Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

The rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle amongst the masses is giving rise to a lack of physical activities, as well as binge eating. Such practices are further resulting in the rising incidence of obesity, dyslipidemia, diabetes, hypertension, and other similar chronic disorders. Apart from that, the higher cases of non-communicable diseases (NCD)is also set to contribute to the Vital Signs Monitoring Devicesmarket growth in the near future. The Global Health Observatory data mentions that approximately 70.0% of the deaths in 2015 occurred because of NCD. However, these devices are expensive in nature. This factor may hamper the market growth.

For more information visit :https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/vital-signs-monitoring-devices-market-103359

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Advanced Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

The companies present in the market are persistently investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities to create technologically advanced products. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

June 2020: Hillrom unveiled its new connected remote vital signs monitoring device named Hillrom™ Extended Care Solution. It would provide clinicians access to crucial data for accurately looking into the patients’ health status from the institution or clinic. The patient however will remain at home.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

GE Healthcare

Masimo

Omron Healthcare

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd

A&D Company Ltd.

Nonin Medical Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Other Players

Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation :

By Type

Temperature Monitors

Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices

Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Manual BP Monitors

Digital BP Monitors

Pulse-oximeters

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Hand-held Pulse Oximeters

Table-topPulse Oximeters

Others

By End User

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

