Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2026

The global food packaging market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Materials (Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Wood, and Plastics [Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PET, and Others]), By Product (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible) By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other food packaging market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the food packaging manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

BALL CORPORATION

Mondi Group

ExxonMobil Chemical

Amcor plc

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Berry Global Inc.

DS Smith

Stora Enso

Plastipak

Constantia Flexibles

Other key players

Rising Demand for Convenience Food Items to Spur Growth

The demand for fast food items is increasing at a fast pace worldwide because of the changing lifestyles of the masses. Hence, several convenience food manufacturers are striving persistently to introduce new products equipped with nutritional ingredients that would not cause any damage to the human health. It would also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the need for green food packaging solutions is rising to attain sustainability. They not only aid in providing a wide range of benefits, but also lower environmental pollution. Coupled with this, the rising working population and higher disposable income would drive the food packaging market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis for Food Packaging Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Food Packaging Market:

