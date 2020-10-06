Leisure Travel Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Expedia, Priceline, TripAdvisor

Latest research document on ‘Leisure Travel’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Expedia (United States),Priceline (United States),TripAdvisor (United States),Ctrip.Com International (China),Hostelworld (Ireland),Hotel Urbano (Brazil),CheapOair.Com (United States),Trivago (Germany),Thomas Cook (India),MakeMyTrip (India),AirGorilla (United States),Hays Travel (United Kingdom),Airbnb (United States),Yatra Online (India)

What is Leisure Travel Market?

Leisure travel industry is one that is working for enhancing travelling comfort and pleasure of the candidates. Numerous sub-industries functioning together for this resolution can be counted as transportation, lodging, reservations & packages for tours and other entertainment & recreation activities industries. New sectors such as adventure tourism, motor sports, and extreme events such as bungee jumping or sky diving are continuous developing and making this market more attractive. Increasing demand for travelling purpose due to rising disposable income and availability of the favorable discounts and packages in the market. As the market competition is at the edge, players are trying to gain market attention by providing extra facilities and discount packages.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (3 days package, 3-7 days package, 7-14 days package), Application (Group Travel, Personal travel)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing fad of world tours

Large investments by players to make trips more comfortable for audience

Growth Drivers

Attractive Enhancement in modes of transportation

Continuous Increment in count of travelers

Restraints that are major highlights:

Variations in government regulations

Increased volatility in currency exchange rate

Opportunities

Increasing availability of Attractive facilities and discounts

Innovative promotional tools are available in market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Leisure Travel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Leisure Travel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Leisure Travel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Leisure Travel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Leisure Travel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Leisure Travel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Leisure Travel Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

