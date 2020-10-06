Career Wear Market is expected to Double Its Size by Upcoming Decade

Latest research document on ‘Career Wear’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

What is Career Wear Market?

In the business, world attire plays a very important role and one must know as to how one should dress appropriately for any situation in a corporate environment. The dresses that are worn for an interview and on any casual day are way too different. Most of the corporate workspaces give their employees a particular dress code so as to provide guidance as to what types of clothing are allowed and which ones are prohibited on the professional days and on casual dress days respectively.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Business Formal Attire, Business Professional Attire, Business Casual Attire), Application (Offices, Business Meetings, Interviews, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Brand Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Men (Shirts, Trousers, Blazers, Suits, Waistcoat, Sweaters, Sweatshirts, Jacket, Coats), Women (Shirts, T-Shirts, Trousers, Sweaters, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Blazers, Skirts)), Fabric Type (Cotton, Cashmere, Linen, Silk, Wool, Alpaca, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase in the Participation of Women in the Corporate Sector and Also High Spending on Career Wear

Increase in the Trend of Dressing Being Related To Self-Image and Lifestyles Plays a Major Role in the Growth of the Market

Growth Drivers

Growing Artistic Features and Attractive Appearance of Consumers will boost the Career Wear Market

Growing Preference for Professional Wear in the Work Area is driving the Market of Career Wear

Restraints that are major highlights:

Government Regulations for the Clothing and Textile Industries

Opportunities

Growing Trend of integrating Function and Fashion Industries

Technological Advancements for Creation of New Innovative Materials

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new modifications in the existing products and collaborations as per their preferred strategies. In 2015, Nike had announced its ambitious plans so as to hit USD 50 billion in sales by 2020 and as known women’s business is a huge opportunity.

