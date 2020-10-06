Global Corona Treaters Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Corona Treaters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Corona Treaters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Corona is a visible electrical discharge which occurs when a high voltage, high frequency electrical potential is applied to a small diameter electrode in relatively close proximity to an electrical ground. The resulting electrical discharge is known as a “Corona Discharge”. This corona discharge will cause partial ionization of the surrounding atmosphere and can be used for surface modification.

Corona Treater consists of a high-frequency power generator, a high-voltage transformer, a stationary electrode, and a treater ground roll. Standard utility electrical power is converted into higher frequency power which is then supplied to the treater station. The treater station applies this power through ceramic or metal electrodes over an air gap onto the material’s surface.

Corona Treaters market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corona Treaters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tantec A/S

KASUGA DENKI, Inc

AFS

Wuxi Kang Te Electronics

Enercon

Pillar Technologies, Inc

Vetaphon A/S

Electro Tech Inc.

3DT LLC

Ferrarini & Benelli Srl

Corona Dynamics

QC Electronics, Inc.

Lectro Engineering Co.

Nbond

Sherman Treaters

Proact Converting Equipment

Baldwin Technology Co.

Eles Makina

Guangyuefeng Mechanical and Electrical Equipment

Coronash

Corona Treaters Breakdown Data by Type

Web Corona Treaters

Narrow Web Corona Treaters

Sheet Treaters

Lab Treaters

Custom Corona Treaters

Others

Corona Treaters Breakdown Data by Application

Plastic Film

Extrusion

Automotive

Medical Industries

Packing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Corona Treaters market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Corona Treaters market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

