Europe Last Mile Delivery Market – Growth Opportunities Created By Covid19 Outbreak | DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., XPO Logistics
To put it simply, final mile delivery is the movement of goods from a transport hub or warehouse to their final delivery destination. In most cases, the latter destination is a personal residence. The aim of last mile delivery is to deliver goods to the customer as quickly as possible and minimize company costs.
The Europe Last Mile Delivery market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The last mile delivery market by application is led by fresh products in the year 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The food industry is growing at a rapid pace year-on-year driven by rising demand for processed and perishable goods. The food industry’s potential is very high and gives ample opportunities to the logistics industries.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Mile Delivery assays in the market.
EUROPE LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Technology
- Drones
- Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Vehicles
- Droids
- Others
By Type
- B2B
- B2C
By Application
- 3C Products
- Fresh Products
- Others
By Country
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Companies Mentioned
- CEVA Logistics AG
- DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)
- DHL (Deutsche Post AG)
- DSV A/S
- FedEx Corporation
- GEODIS
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
- XPO Logistics, Inc.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.
