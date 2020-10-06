Augmented Shopping Market Determined By Key Manufacturing Apple Inc., Augment, Blippar Ltd, Google LLC, Holition Ltd., Imaginate, Marxent, Microsoft Forecast To 2027

Augmented Shopping Market 2020 provides extensive analysis of market trends and shares. The report analyzes the current market size, existing market trends, key segments and upcoming forecasts of the global Augmented Shopping market. The market shares of segments (players, type, application and regions) are prepared to give an opportunistic roadmap to the readers of the Augmented Shopping Global Industry. The report also contains the study of drivers, restraints, and trends that influence the existing scenario of the Augmented Shopping Industry and its impact on the global market over the forecast period 2020– 2027.

Augmented Shopping Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Apple Inc.

Augment

Blippar Ltd

Google LLC

Holition Ltd.

Imaginate

Marxent

Microsoft

PTC

ViewAR GmbH and many more.

Market Introduction:

Augmented shopping allows customers to engage with brands and products through digital experiences that will enable them to try out virtually, interact or customize their product; these experiences help provide more detailed, intuitive product information than standard web experience. Growing smartphone adoption and increasing m-commerce have become significant sources for implementing augmented technology to provide customers with an improved shopping experience..

Market Dynamics:

The need for enhanced consumer engagement and interaction while providing higher customer experience increases augmented reality shopping across different industries. AR’s growing importance in the retail industry helps increase the perceived value of products and brands and thereby enhances product sales. Also, the need for a virtual product demonstration and a greater awareness of the company brand to reach a broader audience drive market growth..

Market Segmentation:

The global augmented shopping market is segmented on the basis of component, and application. On the basis of component, the augmented shopping market is segmented into: Solutions and Services. Based on application, the augmented shopping market is segmented into: Furniture and Lighting, Beauty and Cosmetics, Apparel Fitting, Grocery Shopping, Footwear, and Others..

