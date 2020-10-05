Advancement: Chromatography Systems Market Sees Promising Growth in 2020

The global Chromatography Systems Market has registered for $9739.4 million in 2018, according to a new report published by Research Dive. The market is anticipated to reach $16014.9 million by 2026 and at a CAGR of 6.6% over forecast period.

The global Market is mainly driven by the hospital & research industry, due to wide range of usage in R&D activities, separation of complex mixtures and cancer cells identification in human body. In food industry the chromatography technique is utilized for separation of organic compounds, vitamins, amino acids and contaminants in the food product, these will enhance the growth of the chromatography market. Increasing the usage of chromatography technique in forensic labs and research laboratories to identify if a dead person has consumed alcohol or drugs previous to death, in addition to identify if the person was poisoned. Additionally, the chromatography system has wide range of applications such as air quality monitoring. In chemical industry air monitoring is used to identify the purity of chemicals and examining the chemical compounds that will enhance the Chromatography Systems Market growth. The price of the device and availability of alternative techniques will restrict the growth of chromatic system market. Lack of skilled labor is the major factor hindering the chromatography systems market growth.

Chromatography system in global market is classified on the basis of type and end-use. As per the type, the global chromatography is divided into gas chromatography, liquid chromatography and others. Gas Chromatography Systems Market is generated majority of the revenue in 2018 and it is expected to reach $7145.1 million and at a CAGR of 7.1%, over forecast timeframe. This is due to gas chromatography is widely used in petrochemical industry and research laboratories. Beside gas chromatography, the liquid chromatography market is estimated significant growth over forecast period, at a 7.5 %CAGR.

On the basis of end-use, hospital & research industry is dominated the chromatography system in global market in 2018, is anticipated to produce $5983.1 million by 2026, and at a 7.0% CAGR, owing to extensively use as diagnostic tool in hospital & research industry. Additionally, pharmaceutical segment will experience significant growth and projected to account for $5651.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%, owing to liquid chromatography is the essential technique in pharmaceutical industry for development and purification of medicine compounds and analysis of contaminants in drugs.

• Asia Pacific Chromatography Systems Market

Asia Pacific will experience significant growth and expected to reach $3283.9 million by 2026, and at a CAGR of 7.5%. This is owing to increase in the research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to produce new products. Along with Asia-Pacific, Europe Chromatography Systems Market is anticipated to experience vigorous growth and is projected to reach $5176.2 million by the end of 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. This is due to investments done by the chemical and pharmaceutical industries for merger & acquisitions and geographically expansions. Chromatography is strong analytic technique in pharmaceutical industry.

• North America Chromatography Systems Market

The chromatography market for North America region held highest value, and accounted for $3521.5 million in 2018, and is expected to account for $5960.6 million, at a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast timeframe. This is due to rising the usage of chromatography technique in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, government investments on forensic testing and biomedical application

• Top 10 Key Players in Chromatography Systems Market includes-

1. Waters Corporation

2. JASCO Inc.

3. Novasep Holding

4. Agilent Technologies Inc.

5. Perkin Elmer Inc.

6. Quadrex Corporation

7. GE Healthcare

8. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10. GL Sciences Inc.

These companies are adopting new strategies such as R&D investments, new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to gain highest market share in the overall industry. The Agilent Technologies is launched new instrument “Agilent 8860 GC system” for Indian market in February 2019, which is the upgradation of routine GC analysis.

