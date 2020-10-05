Industrial Gear Motors Market Size 2020 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: Eaton, Siemens, ABB, Baldor Electric, Sew-Eurodrive GmbH

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Industrial Gear Motors market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Industrial Gear Motors market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Industrial Gear Motors market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Industrial Gear Motors market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Industrial Gear Motors market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Industrial Gear Motors market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Industrial Gear Motors report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Research Report:

Eaton, Siemens, ABB, Baldor Electric, Sew-Eurodrive GmbH, Winergy, Bonfiglioli Riduttori, Brevini Power Transmission, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group, Elecon Engineering, Emerson Electric, Johnson Electric, Sumitomo, Bauer Gear Motor GmbH, Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH

Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Segmentation by Product:

Gearbox

Gear Motors

Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Segmentation by Application:

Wind Power

Metals & Mining

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

Other

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Industrial Gear Motors market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Industrial Gear Motors research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Industrial Gear Motors market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Industrial Gear Motors market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Industrial Gear Motors report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Key Questions Answered:

• What are the key drivers of the global Industrial Gear Motors market?

• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global Industrial Gear Motors market?

• What will be the Industrial Gear Motors market size of the leading region in 2026?

• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global Industrial Gear Motors market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Industrial Gear Motors market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Gear Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gearbox

1.4.3 Gear Motors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wind Power

1.5.3 Metals & Mining

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Gear Motors Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Gear Motors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Gear Motors Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Gear Motors Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Gear Motors Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Gear Motors Production by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Gear Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Industrial Gear Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Industrial Gear Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Gear Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Gear Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Industrial Gear Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Industrial Gear Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Industrial Gear Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Industrial Gear Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Industrial Gear Motors Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Industrial Gear Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Industrial Gear Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gear Motors Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Gear Motors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Industrial Gear Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Gear Motors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Industrial Gear Motors Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Eaton

8.1.1 Eaton Corporation Information

8.1.2 Eaton Overview

8.1.3 Eaton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Eaton Product Description

8.1.5 Eaton Related Developments

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Overview

8.2.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.3 ABB

8.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.3.2 ABB Overview

8.3.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 ABB Product Description

8.3.5 ABB Related Developments

8.4 Baldor Electric

8.4.1 Baldor Electric Corporation Information

8.4.2 Baldor Electric Overview

8.4.3 Baldor Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Baldor Electric Product Description

8.4.5 Baldor Electric Related Developments

8.5 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH

8.5.1 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH Corporation Information

8.5.2 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH Overview

8.5.3 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH Product Description

8.5.5 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH Related Developments

8.6 Winergy

8.6.1 Winergy Corporation Information

8.6.2 Winergy Overview

8.6.3 Winergy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Winergy Product Description

8.6.5 Winergy Related Developments

8.7 Bonfiglioli Riduttori

8.7.1 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Corporation Information

8.7.2 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Overview

8.7.3 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Product Description

8.7.5 Bonfiglioli Riduttori Related Developments

8.8 Brevini Power Transmission

8.8.1 Brevini Power Transmission Corporation Information

8.8.2 Brevini Power Transmission Overview

8.8.3 Brevini Power Transmission Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Brevini Power Transmission Product Description

8.8.5 Brevini Power Transmission Related Developments

8.9 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

8.9.1 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Overview

8.9.3 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Product Description

8.9.5 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Related Developments

8.10 Elecon Engineering

8.10.1 Elecon Engineering Corporation Information

8.10.2 Elecon Engineering Overview

8.10.3 Elecon Engineering Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Elecon Engineering Product Description

8.10.5 Elecon Engineering Related Developments

8.11 Emerson Electric

8.11.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

8.11.2 Emerson Electric Overview

8.11.3 Emerson Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Emerson Electric Product Description

8.11.5 Emerson Electric Related Developments

8.12 Johnson Electric

8.12.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

8.12.2 Johnson Electric Overview

8.12.3 Johnson Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Johnson Electric Product Description

8.12.5 Johnson Electric Related Developments

8.13 Sumitomo

8.13.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sumitomo Overview

8.13.3 Sumitomo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sumitomo Product Description

8.13.5 Sumitomo Related Developments

8.14 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH

8.14.1 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Corporation Information

8.14.2 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Overview

8.14.3 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Product Description

8.14.5 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Related Developments

8.15 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH

8.15.1 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Corporation Information

8.15.2 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Overview

8.15.3 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Product Description

8.15.5 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Related Developments

9 Industrial Gear Motors Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Industrial Gear Motors Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Industrial Gear Motors Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Industrial Gear Motors Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Industrial Gear Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Industrial Gear Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Gear Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Industrial Gear Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gear Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Industrial Gear Motors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Industrial Gear Motors Distributors

11.3 Industrial Gear Motors Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Industrial Gear Motors Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Industrial Gear Motors Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Gear Motors Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”