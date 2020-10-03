E-commerce Payment Market Next Big Thing | China UnionPay, American Express, JCB

An extensive elaboration of the Global E-commerce Payment market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes E-commerce Payment player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, China UnionPay, American Express, JCB & Discover.

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

In comparison with last year, China?s ecommerce market grew significantly faster than the one of the US. Compared to 2016, Chinese ecommerce sales grew by 27.2%, while in the US it grew by 8.99 %.For 2017 as well, the Chinese E-commerce market is expected to increase much faster than the American one (24% vs. 9%). As a result, it will continue to increase its lead even further.

In 2018, the global E-commerce Payment market size was 786500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1792900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-commerce Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-commerce Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

Important players listed in the study: Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, China UnionPay, American Express, JCB & Discover

Porters 5-Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces that stop any industry acceleration or growth against external factors. Threats of new entrants and substitution , the customer & supplier bargaining power and the intensity of competition among current rivals in the industry.

The study elaborates factors of Global E-commerce Payment market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed company/manufacturer profiles included sales figures, revenue, and price of E-commerce Payment products.

Scope of the Report Application: Application I & Application II Product Type: , Cash on delivery, Direct debits, E-invoices, Digital wallets, PostPay, PrePay, Pre-paid cards, Debit cards, Credit cards & Charge cards Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global E-commerce Payment Market for the period 2019 to 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.

On what parameters study is being formulated?

– Analysis Tool: The Global E-commerce Payment Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools like data triangulation and iterative data estimation.

Demand Determinants Tapping top notch application that seeks high growth potentials.

-Key Strategic Developments: This E-commerce Payment study includes product/service developments of market, including R & D, new launches, M & A, JV & partnerships along with regional growth of leading giants in the market.

-Key Market Features: The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

The Global E-commerce Payment study includes data from 2014 to 2025 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.

Key questions

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business strategies in the Global E-commerce Payment market?

What are the key consequences of the five forces analysis of the Global E-commerce Payment market?

What are different opportunities and threats faced by the dealers in the Global E-commerce Payment market?

How key vendors are strengthening?

