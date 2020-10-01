Medical Lifting Slings Market to increase by CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 673.8 Million by 2020-2026 Says Ameco Research

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market research report 2020 and forecast to 2027 providing a complete analysis of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, CAGR, product and application.

The global Medical Lifting Slings market size is projected to reach US$ 673.8 million by 2026, from US$ 490.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

The Global Medical Lifting Slings Market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.

The global Medical Lifting Slings market report provides in-depth analysis of the factors impacting the growth of target market along with insights on the aspects that create opportunities for player in order to survive the competitive market. The report provides the business outlook of the major player with their business overview, product portfolio, revenue by segment and region. It covers a detailed analysis in the key strategies adopted by the players in order to gain a business upfront against other competitors. The globe market report by region is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The published report provides valuable information on the revenue, consumption and production of the particular product in the market. The report provide data related to marketing strategies, marketing channels, and market positioning that is expected to help enterprises for strategic decision making. In addition, it also explains the current scenario and ongoing trend in the market along with revenue generation opportunities for players.

The global Medical Lifting Slings market data is gathered through extensive secondary and primary research and with the help of industry experts the data is validated and compiled in report that constitutes valuable such as pricing analysis, cost structure analysis, revenue share, and production share by manufactures. It also provides information related to various government regulation, new product launches and recent advancements on global level.

The information provided in the report is expected to help players in making decision related to establishment of new manufacturing units, strategic business merger and acquisition, and joint ventures. It provides data of the key raw materials, key suppliers of raw materials, and the market concentration rate of raw materials.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Disposable Slings

Reusable Slings

By Application:

Hospitals

Home Care Facilities

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Medical Lifting Slings market are:

Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Prism Medical Ltd.

Guldmann Inc.

ETAC AB

Handicare as

Joerns Healthcare, LLC

Silvalea Ltd.

Spectra Care Group

Few Significant Points From Table Of Content:

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Medical Lifting Slings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Lifting Slings

1.2 Medical Lifting Slings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Disposable Slings

1.2.3 Reusable Slings

1.3 Medical Lifting Slings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Home Care Facilities

1.3.4 Elderly Care Facilities

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Medical Lifting Slings Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Medical Lifting Slings Industry

1.7 Medical Lifting Slings Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Medical Lifting Slings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Medical Lifting Slings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Medical Lifting Slings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Medical Lifting Slings Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Medical Lifting Slings Production

3.4.1 North America Medical Lifting Slings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Production

3.5.1 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Medical Lifting Slings Production

3.6.1 China Medical Lifting Slings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Medical Lifting Slings Production

3.7.1 Japan Medical Lifting Slings Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Medical Lifting Slings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Medical Lifting Slings Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Lifting Slings Business

7.1 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh)

7.1.1 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

7.2.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Invacare Corporation

7.3.1 Invacare Corporation Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Invacare Corporation Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Invacare Corporation Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Invacare Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Prism Medical Ltd.

7.4.1 Prism Medical Ltd. Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Prism Medical Ltd. Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Prism Medical Ltd. Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Prism Medical Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Guldmann Inc.

7.5.1 Guldmann Inc. Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Guldmann Inc. Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Guldmann Inc. Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Guldmann Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ETAC AB

7.6.1 ETAC AB Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 ETAC AB Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ETAC AB Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 ETAC AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Handicare as

7.7.1 Handicare as Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Handicare as Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Handicare as Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Handicare as Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Joerns Healthcare, LLC

7.8.1 Joerns Healthcare, LLC Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Joerns Healthcare, LLC Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Joerns Healthcare, LLC Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Joerns Healthcare, LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Silvalea Ltd.

7.9.1 Silvalea Ltd. Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Silvalea Ltd. Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Silvalea Ltd. Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Silvalea Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Spectra Care Group

7.10.1 Spectra Care Group Medical Lifting Slings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Spectra Care Group Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Spectra Care Group Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Spectra Care Group Main Business and Markets Served

…

