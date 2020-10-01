United States Retail Clinics Market Research and Clinical Survey Report 2020 to 2027 with CAGR of 10.2% | Walmart Inc., Walgreens co., Nextcare Holdings, Inc., MedExpress, Doctors care, Bellin Health Systems

The United States Retail Clinics Market is growing along with the Healthcare IT industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The retail clinics market accounted for US$ 3,408.96 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account for US$ 8,108.98 Mn by 2027.

Retail Clinics are an advantageous path for patients to visit a stroll in human services center. These facilities are situated within retail locations, for example, grocery stores and retail chains and are a piece of a more extensive class called advantageous consideration centers (CCCs). There are various advantages with regards to retail facilities.

The “US Retail Clinics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the US market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of US retail clinics market with detailed market segmentation by location and ownership type. The US retail clinics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Retail Clinics – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Location

Store

Mall

Others

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Ownership Type

Retail Owned

Hospital Owned

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Application

Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay

Point of Care Diagnostics

Vaccination

Other Applications

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Netherlands

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles

The Kroger Co.

CVS Health

Rite Aid Corp

Walmart Inc.

Walgreens co.

Nextcare Holdings, Inc.

MedExpress

Doctors care

Bellin Health Systems

Concentra, Inc.

