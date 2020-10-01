Increasing Demand for North America Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer Market during 2019-2027 with Revenue of US$2.52Bn | Alliance Corporation, Anguil Environmental Systems, Catalytic Products International, Condorchem Envitech, EISENMANN SE

The North America Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer market is growing along with the Manufacturing and Construction industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The regenerative thermal oxidizer market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.96 Bn in 2019 to US$ 2.52 Bn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.The increase in emission of toxic substances and stringent rules and norms from governments are driving the growth of regenerative thermal oxidizer market across the region. However, the availability and rising adoption of substitute products is a hindering factor to the regenerative thermal oxidizer market growth. Further, rise in industrialization in developing countries to stimulate demand for RTO, thereby bolstering the growth of the regenerative thermal oxidizer market.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established maximum concentration of ozone which can be in an ambient air. Ozone is formed by reaction of nitrogen oxides, VOCs, and sunlight. Therefore, to control harmful impact of these containments and toxic fumes, need of RTO is rising globally. The North America region is characterized with the presence of well-developed nations such as US, Canada, and Mexico which drives the adoption of air pollution control systems. The US actively focusing on minimizing the emission of airborne pollutants, which is compelling the manufacturers to invest significant amounts towards the adoption of RTO systems.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Manufacturing and Construction industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer in the market.

NORTH AMERICA REGENERATIVE THERMAL OXIDIZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Single Bed RTO

Double Bed RTO

Triple Bed RTO

By End-User

Automotive

Chemical

Coating and Printing

Pharmaceutical

Semiconductor

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Alliance Corporation

Anguil Environmental Systems

Catalytic Products International

Condorchem Envitech

EISENMANN SE

Shandong Baolan Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Taikisha Ltd

THE CMM GROUP, LLC

